Tinubu orders release of funds for procurement of vaccines
President Bola Tinubu on Thursday ordered the release of funds for procurement of vaccines for Nigerians.
The president, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, gave the directive when a delegation from GAVI Alliance led by the Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Sania Nishtar, visited him at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
He directed the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Pate, to work with the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, on the release of necessary funds for the procurement of vaccines.
He assured the GAVI delegation of Nigeria’s commitment to fulfilling its outstanding counterpart contributions for routine vaccines for 2023.
President Tinubu urged the Geneva-based organisation to collaborate with potential Nigerian vaccine manufacturers to ensure equitable access to life-saving vaccines for children and adults in the country.
He said: “We have capable and talented people who can make the necessary contributions to the production of vaccines in Nigeria and the rest of Africa.”
On his part, Nishtar stressed that the partnership on local vaccine production has become necessary due to the challenges faced by developing countries, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic and other infectious disease outbreaks.
He pledged a $250 million grant for local vaccine production in Nigeria.
