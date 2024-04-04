STAND-OFF: Tensions rise as UCH management threatens doctors planning night shift boycott

A tense situation has emerged at the University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan, Oyo State, as management and doctors clash over planned night duty boycotts. The dispute stems from the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) disconnecting the hospital’s power supply due to an alleged N495 million unpaid electricity bill.

In response to the blackout, the hospital workers, under the umbrella of the Joint Action Committee (JAC), announced the suspension of night duties on Tuesday. This decision was met with swift opposition from UCH management, who on Wednesday issued a strong warning to doctors and other staff members.

The JAC Chairman, Oladayo Olabampe, revealed that the workers had decided to scale down their activities until electricity was restored, saying they would now work only between 8 am and 4 pm.

“We have started since yesterday (Tuesday) and we are not going back. The workers took this decision due to a power outage in the hospital. So, with this development, no one would be available to attend to patients in the evening at UCH.

“We would have even started since but we were only considering the condition of the patients who might fall victim to this.

“Up till now, light has not been restored. So, we have scaled down our activities. We are to work between 8 am and 4 pm every day. We have said that if the light is not restored as of yesterday (Tuesday), we will scale down our activities and we have done that since yesterday. That is the latest. We are now in the third week,” the Chairman said.

Management threatened disciplinary action against any worker who fails to report for their designated night shifts, stating, “whoever fails to report at his or her duty posts does that at his own or her own risk.”

Analysis:

This standoff highlights the precarious situation at UCH. Doctors, already facing demanding workloads, are understandably hesitant to work night shifts without proper lighting and functioning medical equipment. The lack of electricity poses a significant risk to patient safety and could potentially lead to medical malpractice concerns.

UCH management’s response is a double-edged sword. While they emphasize the need to maintain patient care, their threat of disciplinary action could further strain relations with medical staff.

Unanswered Questions:

• What is UCH’s plan to address the outstanding electricity bill and prevent future blackouts?

• Are there alternative arrangements in place to ensure patient safety during night shifts without electricity supply?

• Will the JAC reconsider their position if management can offer a solution to the power issue?

The coming days will be crucial in determining how this situation unfolds. A swift resolution is necessary to prevent further disruptions to patient care and a potential escalation of the conflict. Negotiations between UCH management and the JAC are likely to be at the forefront, with the hope of finding a solution that prioritizes both patient safety and worker well-being.

