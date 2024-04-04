Court sentences two to 450-hour community service for drug dealing in Lagos

The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos on Wednesday, sentenced a 45-year-old woman, Josephine Okpai and 44-year-old fashion designer, Waheed Olayiwola, to a combined 450-hours of community service for dealing in illicit drugs.

While delivering her verdict, the presiding judge, Justice Abimbola Awogboro, sentenced Okpai, a mother of six, to 200 hours of community service for selling 145kg of hard drugs while Olayiwola bagged 250 hours of community service for unlawful dealing in 1.3kg of cannabis sativa.

Okpai who pleaded guilty to the charge and begged for leniency, told the court that she was introduced to selling of drugs after operatives of the Nigerian Customs Service seized her frozen goods in April 2023.

She said she went into the illegal business so she could feed her children and also pay their school fees.

Justice Awogboro who found Okpai guilty of the offence, held that though the law stipulates a life imprisonment for her offence, she had to show her mercy because she was a first-time offender who didn’t waste the time of the court with her plea and that of her counsel O. Ojakovo, who also pleaded for leniency.

READ ALSO:NDLEA uncovers drugs hidden in vehicle engines, tyres (Video)

“I have reflected in the mitigation of your counsel for leniency and your plea. It is my belief that you have learnt your lessons and will turn a new leaf.

“You are hereby sentenced to 200 hours of community service, and it is hereby ordered that the remaining drug be sent to NDLEA, for destruction,” Justice Awogboro said.

While delivering judgement on Olayiwola, Justice Awogboro held that she reluctantly gave him the sentence because he was also a first-time offender.

Olayiwola, a father of three, while kneeling in the dock, pleaded with the judge for leniency, saying that he had learnt his lessons and would never engage in the sale of drugs again.

The convict, who pleaded guilty to the charge, told the court that he started selling the drugs last year alongside his fashion designer business.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now