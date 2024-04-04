BREAKING: EFCC produces Binance executive in court

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has produced an official of Binance Holdings Limited, Tigran Gambaryan, at the Federal High court, Abuja, over allegations of tax evasion.

Gambaryan and on-the-run Nadeem Anjarwalla were expected to be arraigned today at the court.

In the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/115/2024, Binance was accused of failing to register with the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), for the purpose of paying all relevant taxes administered by the service.

The FIRS also alleged that, while it was offering taxable services to subscribers on its trading platform, the company failed to issue invoices to those subscribers for the purposes of determining and payment of its value-added taxes.

Gambaryan was taken into the court by heavily armed operatives of the EFCC.

He is the second defendant in the matter.

As at the time of filing this report, proceedings were already underway.

