Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, April 6, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. EFCC to arraign Emefiele on fresh criminal charges Monday

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will arraign the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, at the Lagos Special Offences Court for alleged abuse of office on Monday.Read more

2. IGP approves immediate promotion of 10,581 Inspectors, rank and file

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun, has directed the immediate promotion of 10,581 Inspectors, as well as other deserving junior officers in the rank and file cadre.Read more

3. IMPEACHMENT: Panel gives Edo Dep Gov, Shaibu, last chance to open defence

The seven-man panel set up to probe allegations of perjury and leaking of government’s secrets against Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, has given the embattled deputy a last chance to open his defence after failing to ahow up before the panel on Thursday.Read more

4. Reps minority caucus rejects electricity tariff hike

The House of Representatives Minority Caucus has described the hike in electricity tariffs across the country by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) as insensitive and unnecessary.Read more

5. “I’ve no reason to fail as President’, Tinubu assures Nigerian business community

President Bola Tinubu has once again given the assurance that he has no reason to fail as Nigeria’s leader as he was elected president because he campaigned for the job and was ready for it.Read more

6. Confusion as Plateau Speaker swears in 9 APC lawmakers out of 16

The confusion rocking the Plateau State House of Assembly was heightened on Friday with the Speaker, Hon. Gabriel Dewan, swearing in nine out of 16 All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmakers who were declared winners by the Appeal Court.Read more

7. As figures of estimated billing customers drop, DisCos’ 2023 revenue surges by N34bn to N294bn

The number of estimated billing customers in the fourth quarter of 2023 dropped by 3.34% from 6.03 million to 5.83 million data gleaned by Ripples Nigeria from the Electricity Report Q4 2023 recently released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has shown.Read more

8. Nigerian Breweries to raise N600bn via rights issue to tackle debt burden from losses

Nigerian Breweries Plc has unveiled plans to raise up to N600 billion through a rights issue to address the debt challenges posed by the Naira devaluation and high borrowing costs.Read more

9. Court convicts Bobrisky for naira abuse, to be sentenced April 9

Justice Abimbola Awogboro of the Federal High Court, Lagos, on Friday, convicted the controversial cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky, for mutilation of the naira.Read more

10. Super Falcons take first-leg lead in Olympics qualifier against S’Africa

The Super Falcons of Nigeria have taken a first-leg lead in their Paris 2024 Olympic Games qualifier against the Banyana Banyana of South Africa.Read more

