Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, April 7, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Ndume urges Nigerian govt to reconsider decision on electricity tariff hike

The Senate Chief Whip, Ali Ndume, on Saturday urged the Federal Government to reconsider its position on the electricity tariff hike.Read more

2. Nigeria to introduce multipurpose National ID Card for payment, social services

Nigeria is set to launch a revamped National Identity Card packed with new features, according to the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).Read more

3. Army dismisses allegation of bias in trial of soldiers

The Nigerian Army has dismissed allegation of ethnic bias in the trial of soldiers recently arraigned before a Court Martial in Enugu State.Read more

4. Afenifere demands reversal of electricity tariff hike

The pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, on Saturday, urged President Bola Tinubu to reverse the latest increase in the electricity tariff hike.Read more

5. NNPP the only alternative to PDP and APC – Kwankwaso

The former Kano State governor, Rabi’u Kwakwanso, on Saturday described the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) as an alternative to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC).Read more

6. PRP scribe laments, says Tinubu prioritizes IMF, World Bank interests over Nigerians

The acting National publicity Secretary of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) Muhammed Ishaq, has raised grave concerns regarding the perceived prioritization of World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) interests over the well-being of the Nigerian populace.Read more

7. NERC gives DisCoS April 11 deadline to refund wrongly billed customers

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has given the 11 electricity distribution companies till April 11 to refund customers wrongly billed at the new rate.Read more

8. IGP appoints Deputy FPRO, deploys PPROs to states

The Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, has appointed a Deputy Force Public Relations Officer at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.Read more

9. Police kills suspected armed robber in Nasarawa

Police operatives in Nasarawa on Friday killed a suspected armed robber at the Aso Pada community in the Karu local government area of the state.Read more

10. Leverkusen on brink of Bundesliga title as Bayern crumble

Bayer Leverkusen are on the brink of sealing the German Bundesliga title after beating Union Berlin 1-0 on Saturday.Read more

