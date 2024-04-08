Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, April 8, 2024
Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.
1. Nigerian govt stopped electricity subsidy in 2022, Falana claims
Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), on Sunday, said that Nigeria has stopped electricity subsidy since 2022.
Read More: https://www.ripplesnigeria.com/nigerian-govt-stopped-electricity-subsidy-in-2022-falana-claims/
2. Peter Obi denies reports of plans to dump LP
Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi has said that he has no plans to leave the party contrary to what he called rumours been peddled by politicians who are jittery about his political popularity in the country.Read more
3. LP kicks against NLC’s planned stakeholders’ meeting, says it’s by ‘drama boys’, ‘attention seekers’
The Julius Abure-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the Labour Party (LP), has dismissed a proposed Labour Party stakeholders meeting organized by the Political Commission of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).Read more
4. SERAP sues Akpabio over failure to recall Ningi, refer N3.7trn budget padding to EFCC, ICPC
The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a lawsuit against the Senate President, Mr Godswill Akpabio for failing to refer the alleged N3.7 trillion budget padding to appropriate anti-corruption agencies for investigation and prosecution, and to recall Senator Abdul Ningi who blew the whistle on the allegations.Read more
5. Eid-el-Fitr: Nigerian govt declares Tuesday, Wednesday public holiday
The Federal Government, on Sunday, declared Tuesday and Wednesday, April 9 and 10, 2024, as public holidays to mark the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.Read more
READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, April 6, 2024
6. Army lieutenant killed, four soldiers wounded in terrorists ambush – DHQ clarifies
The Defence Headquarters, on Sunday, clarified that only an Army Lieutenant was killed and four other soldiers wounded when Boko Haram terrorists ambushed the troops along Buratai – Buni Gari road last Thursday.Read more
7. Nigeria’s FX reserve dips by $1.02b in 18 days as CBN continues to defend naira against dollar
Following the resumption of sales of dollars to Bureau De Change (BDCs) operators in a bid to defend the domestic currency against the dollar, Nigeria’s foreign exchange (FX) reserve has experienced a sharp decline of about $1.02 billion within 18 days, as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) continues its aggressive defence of the naira.Read more
8. ASO ROCK WATCH: On Tinubu’s no-excuses-for-failure declaration. One other talking point
On April 4, Tinubu affirmed that he had zero reason to underperform as Nigeria’s President.Read more
9. Hotel owner in police net for torturing youth to death in Imo
One Ibe Obasi, 38, a hotel owner, has been arrested by operatives of the Imo State Police Command for allegedly torturing a youth in Obowo Local Government Area of the State to death.Read more
10. Salah rescues point for Liverpool in Man Utd thriller
Mohamed Salah scored a late equalizer for Liverpool in a 2-2 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.Read more
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...