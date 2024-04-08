Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, April 8, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Nigerian govt stopped electricity subsidy in 2022, Falana claims

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), on Sunday, said that Nigeria has stopped electricity subsidy since 2022.

Read More: https://www.ripplesnigeria.com/nigerian-govt-stopped-electricity-subsidy-in-2022-falana-claims/

2. Peter Obi denies reports of plans to dump LP

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi has said that he has no plans to leave the party contrary to what he called rumours been peddled by politicians who are jittery about his political popularity in the country.Read more

3. LP kicks against NLC’s planned stakeholders’ meeting, says it’s by ‘drama boys’, ‘attention seekers’

The Julius Abure-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the Labour Party (LP), has dismissed a proposed Labour Party stakeholders meeting organized by the Political Commission of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).Read more

4. SERAP sues Akpabio over failure to recall Ningi, refer N3.7trn budget padding to EFCC, ICPC

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a lawsuit against the Senate President, Mr Godswill Akpabio for failing to refer the alleged N3.7 trillion budget padding to appropriate anti-corruption agencies for investigation and prosecution, and to recall Senator Abdul Ningi who blew the whistle on the allegations.Read more

5. Eid-el-Fitr: Nigerian govt declares Tuesday, Wednesday public holiday

The Federal Government, on Sunday, declared Tuesday and Wednesday, April 9 and 10, 2024, as public holidays to mark the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, April 6, 2024

6. Army lieutenant killed, four soldiers wounded in terrorists ambush – DHQ clarifies

The Defence Headquarters, on Sunday, clarified that only an Army Lieutenant was killed and four other soldiers wounded when Boko Haram terrorists ambushed the troops along Buratai – Buni Gari road last Thursday.Read more

7. Nigeria’s FX reserve dips by $1.02b in 18 days as CBN continues to defend naira against dollar

Following the resumption of sales of dollars to Bureau De Change (BDCs) operators in a bid to defend the domestic currency against the dollar, Nigeria’s foreign exchange (FX) reserve has experienced a sharp decline of about $1.02 billion within 18 days, as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) continues its aggressive defence of the naira.Read more

8. ASO ROCK WATCH: On Tinubu’s no-excuses-for-failure declaration. One other talking point

On April 4, Tinubu affirmed that he had zero reason to underperform as Nigeria’s President.Read more

9. Hotel owner in police net for torturing youth to death in Imo

One Ibe Obasi, 38, a hotel owner, has been arrested by operatives of the Imo State Police Command for allegedly torturing a youth in Obowo Local Government Area of the State to death.Read more

10. Salah rescues point for Liverpool in Man Utd thriller

Mohamed Salah scored a late equalizer for Liverpool in a 2-2 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now