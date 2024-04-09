Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Betta Edu: EFCC recovers N30bn, investigates 50 bank accounts

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has so far recovered N30 billion in the ongoing probe of the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu.Read more

2. Few hours after Shaibu’s impeachment, Obaseki swears in Godwins as dep gov

Following the impeachment of deputy governor, Philip Shaibu by the Edo State House of Assembly on Monday, Governor Godwin Obaseki has sworn-in Omobayo Marvellous Godwins as his new deputy.Read more

3. EFCC warns schools, hotels, others against charging in dollar

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has warned schools, supermarkets, hotels, and others in the country against charging for services in dollars or any other foreign currency.Read more

4. Wike suspends all events at Abuja International Conference Centre

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has suspended all events at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.Read more

5. NLC voids convention that returned Abure as LP chairman

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has nullified the national convention that returned the Labour Party National Chairman, Julius Abure and other members of the National Working Committee (NWC).Read more

6. Sacked Shaibu vows to challenge impeachment after Edo gov appoints replacement

Philip Shaibu, the recently impeached Deputy Governor of Edo State, has vowed to fight what he calls an “injustice”, after he was impeached by the state House House of Assembly.Read more

7. CBN bans use of foreign currency as collateral for naira loans

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has banned the use of foreign currencies as collaterals for naira loans.Read more

8. CBN sells dollars to BDCs below market rate at N1,101/$1, in continued defence of naira

In continuation of its defence of the naira against the dollar, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Monday announced the sales of foreign exchange (FX) to the bureau de change (BDC) operators at the rate of N1,101/$1.Read more

9. Police arrests suspected armed robbery kingpin, 4 others in Abuja

Police operatives in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have arrested a suspected armed robbery kingpin and four others in the city.Read more

10. EFCC quizzes 14 suspected oil thieves in Rivers

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has commenced the investigation of 14 suspected oil thieves in Rivers State.Read more

