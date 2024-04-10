Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, April 10, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. ‘Go back to library to get the facts’, Presidency replies Atiku over Lagos-Calabar highway criticism

The Presidency has taken a swipe at former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, over his criticism of award of the contract for the construction of the multi-billion dollar Lagos-Calabar Coastal highway to Gilbert Chagoury, the owner of Hitech Construction Company Ltd, whom he claims is a crony and business partner of President Bola Tinubu, without any competitive bidding.Read more

2. Reps Minority Caucus dismisses calls for PDP Chairman’s resignation

The House of Representatives Minority Caucus who are members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have dismissed the purported call by 60 members of the party in the House for the Acting National Chairman of the party, Ambassador Umar Damagum, to resign or they would dump the party.Read more

3. Ex-Gov, Ganduje, wife, son, others to be arraigned in court April 17

A former governor of Kano State, Abdulahi Ganduje, his wife, son and five others have been pencilled to appear before a Kano State High Court on April 17.Read more

4. LP to NLC: You lack power to sack Abure-led NWC

The Labour Party national leadership on Tuesday warned the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to stay away from the party.Read more

5. Abuja Court restrains Secondus from attending PDP NEC, BoT meetings

A former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Uche Secondus has been restrained from attending the meetings of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) and that of the Board of Trustees (BoT) by a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja pending the determination of a motion on notice.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, April 8, 2024

6. App that tracks govt’s performance, accountability excites Nigerians

A majority of Nigerians have expressed their excitement following the Federal Government’s launch of an app where citizens can monitor the performance of ministers, lawmakers, and other political appointees.Read more

7. Sallah: APC urges prayers for Nigeria’s unity, security, progress

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday urged Nigerians, especially Muslim faithful, to pray for the country’s unity, security, and progress as they celebrate Eid-el-Fitr.Read more

8. Ease of Doing Business: World Bank puts cost of trade in Nigeria at 500% more than US

In a startling report and a knock on Nigeria’s ease of doing business initiative, the World bank has stated that the cost of trade in Nigeria and Ethiopia is four to five times higher than what obtains in the United States due to insecurity, higher transportation costs, topography and poor road infrastructure.Read more

9. World Bank predicts drop in Nigeria’s inflation to 24.8% before year-end

The World Bank has projected a significant drop in Nigeria’s inflation rate to 24.8 percent year-on-year in 2024.Read more

10. UCL Q’finals: Arsenal held by Bayern as Man City, Real Madrid draw in thriller

Arsenal fought back to secure a 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich in a Champions League quarterfinal clash at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night.Read more

