JUST IN: Ex-Gov, Ganduje, wife, son, others to be arraigned in court April 17

A former governor of Kano State, Abdulahi Ganduje, his wife, son and five others have been pencilled to appear before a Kano State High Court on April 17.

Ganduje, who is now the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) his wife, Hafsat Ganduje, their son, Umar Abdullahi Umar and five are to face eight-count charges bordering on bribery allegation, misappropriation and diversion of public funds running into billions of naira.

A writ of summon sighted by newsmen on Tuesday, showed that they are to appear before Justice Usman Malam Na’aba of the State High Court.

The charges reportedly center on accusations that Ganduje received bribes amounting to $413,000 and N1.38 billion. This development comes amid ongoing investigations into Ganduje’s conduct while in office as governor.

In the writ of summon, the respondents in the suit are listed as Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Hafsat Umar, Abubakar Bawuro, Umar Abdullahi Umar, Jibrilla Muhammad, Lamash Properties Ltd, Safari Textiles Ltd and Lesage General Enterprises.

The Kano State Government in the criminal suit filed against the 8 respondents said it had assembled 15 witnesses to appear before the Court.

READ ALSO: Gov Yusuf sets up panels to probe mismanagement of assets, violence under Ganduje

Confirming the development, the State Attorney General, Haruna Isah Dederi, said the case had been filed and all parties involved would be served accordingly.

He said, “It is very true. We have filed the case and it’s going to hold on the 17th of April, 2024. What I cannot confirm is whether he is served or not but he will definitely be served.

“What he (Ganduje) doesn’t understand is that you cannot run away from the evil day, it will definitely come to you and this will even serve as a deterrence to all of us that are also in government now.

“He was saying that we can’t prosecute him forgetting that the offense also falls under the category of the state offenses. It’s not totally a Federal affair and we have even appealed to Justice Liman ruling on that.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now