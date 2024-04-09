App that tracks govt’s performance, accountability excites Nigerians

A majority of Nigerians have expressed their excitement following the Federal Government’s launch of an app where citizens can monitor the performance of ministers, lawmakers, and other political appointees.

Known as the Citizens’ Delivery Tracker App, the platform, according to the Special Adviser on Policy and Coordination to the President, Hadiza Bala-Usman, will not only put the government and its officials on their toes but also allow citizens to serve as watchdogs monitoring the activities of their elected legislators and other government appointees.

Some tech experts in Nigeria who already have access to the app, said it was designed in a way that it would enable Nigerians to easily monitor the performances of ministers and projects embarked by their elected representatives both at the state and federal levels.

Bala-Usman said the coming of the Citizens’ Delivery Tracker App into the Nigerian ecosystem would make government officials sit up while they are expected to present periodical scorecards on their performances and the delivery of their Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) in line with President Bola Tinubu’s vision for accountability and transparency in governance.

She said: “President Tinubu has decided to allow Nigerians to know what the government is doing and assess ministers because of his commitment to a citizen-centric approach to governance.

“The Citizens’ Delivery Tracker App will also give concerned Nigerians the opportunity to give feedback to the government on policies, programmes, and projects which will in turn, aid the government in reordering its priorities and policies.

“At the inception of this administration, President Bola Tinubu warned the ministers that they would undergo compulsory periodic (quarterly) assessment to rate their performances in line with the identified priority areas.

“To this effect, the Tinubu’s administration has designed and released a Citizens’ Delivery Tracker App to monitor the performance of ministers and their portfolios.

“The implementation of constituency projects allocated to senators and House of Representatives members are to be assessed too with the use of the app.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now