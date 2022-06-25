APP to sue Tinubu over alleged perjury, irregularities In documents submitted to INEC

The Action Peoples Party (APP) says it will drag former Lagos State Governor and presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to court on Monday over alleged perjury and irregularities on the documents he submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The National Chairman of the APP, Uche Nnadi, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday, said the party decided to institute the case against Tinubu following alleged irregularities in the academic qualification and documents submitted by Tinubu to INEC.

Nnadi said the APP had gathered enough evidence and facts to prove its case to bring the APC national leader to book.

Nnadi’s resolve is connected with the publication of the list of candidates to contest the 2023 election by INEC on Friday where there were alleged discrepancies and false information contained in Tinubu’s documents.

The APC presidential candidate was also reported to have denied attending pri­mary and secondary schools but claimed he holds a university degree in the new INEC forms published on Friday.

The APP Chairman said on the strength of the allegations, Tinubu had committed perjury as he abandoned his earlier claim of at­tending primary and secondary schools sworn in an affidavit to run for governor of Lagos State, but now claims not to have attend­ed primary and secondary schools.

According to Nnadi, in Tinubu’s new forms, he contradicted his 2007 affidavit that he has primary school and secondary certificates.

“Tinubu’s new declaration in new INEC forms of not attending primary and secondary schools is false information, in view of ear­lier nomination forms of 2007 on oath containing alleged contro­versial primary and secondary schools he claimed to have,” Nnadi said.

