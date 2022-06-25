Politics
APP to sue Tinubu over alleged perjury, irregularities In documents submitted to INEC
The Action Peoples Party (APP) says it will drag former Lagos State Governor and presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to court on Monday over alleged perjury and irregularities on the documents he submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
The National Chairman of the APP, Uche Nnadi, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday, said the party decided to institute the case against Tinubu following alleged irregularities in the academic qualification and documents submitted by Tinubu to INEC.
Nnadi said the APP had gathered enough evidence and facts to prove its case to bring the APC national leader to book.
Nnadi’s resolve is connected with the publication of the list of candidates to contest the 2023 election by INEC on Friday where there were alleged discrepancies and false information contained in Tinubu’s documents.
The APC presidential candidate was also reported to have denied attending primary and secondary schools but claimed he holds a university degree in the new INEC forms published on Friday.
Read also: Selection of Tinubu’s running mate followed legal advice – Adamu
The APP Chairman said on the strength of the allegations, Tinubu had committed perjury as he abandoned his earlier claim of attending primary and secondary schools sworn in an affidavit to run for governor of Lagos State, but now claims not to have attended primary and secondary schools.
According to Nnadi, in Tinubu’s new forms, he contradicted his 2007 affidavit that he has primary school and secondary certificates.
“Tinubu’s new declaration in new INEC forms of not attending primary and secondary schools is false information, in view of earlier nomination forms of 2007 on oath containing alleged controversial primary and secondary schools he claimed to have,” Nnadi said.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...