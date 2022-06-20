Tinubu: Lagos govt to probe attack on journalists

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has ordered an investigation into Sunday’s alleged attack on a bus conveying journalists on Lagos Island.

Suspected hoodlums attacked a bus going conveying journalists which accompanied the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, to the palace of the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, along Ebute-Ero and Iga-Iduganran road.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday, said Sanwo-Olu had also directed that the perpetrators must be fished out and punished accordingly.

He said the government would pick up the hospital bills of those injured in the incident.

Omotoso said: “The Lagos State government condemns the incident. We hold the media in high esteem and the government has always ensured that they have a conducive environment to perform their duties.

“Nobody or group will be allowed to destroy our cordial relationship with the media. Lagos has no room for hooligans.”

