Former military ruler, Abubakar, reportedly flown abroad for medical treatment

General Abdulsalam Abubakar (retired) a former Military Head of State, is ill and may have suffered a stroke in a section of his body.

Abubakar was reportedly flown out of the country for medical treatment roughly three weeks ago.

According to family sources who spoke to THISDAY, he was transported to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, for medical treatment, but he could now be admitted to a Specialist hospital in the United Kingdom.

The former military Head of State was accompanied on his journey abroad by his wife, former First Lady Justice Fati Lami Abubakar, according to the report.

His in-law and Governor of Niger State, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, came to Dubai immediately after the APC Presidential primaries to demonstrate support for the former Nigerian leader, according to sources in the UK, and was anticipated to be by his hospital bed in the UK for the same reason.

According to the report, the former military ruler was flown to London last week for urgent medical treatment, with a source saying that the Chairman of the National Peace Committee had been ill for some time before his family decided to seek treatment outside of Nigeria.

Read also:Abdulsalami laments, says war front everywhere, security forces overstretched

Due to his illness, Abubakar was unable to attend the Gubernatorial Peace Pact signed by all 11 political parties and its candidates on June 15, 2022 in Ado Ekiti earlier this week.

Bishop Mathew Kukah and other members of the National Peace Committee represented him.

Abubakar was not able to celebrate his 80th birthday on June 13, 2022, as planned, due to his illness, which has confined him to a hospital bed in London.

“He was 80 years old last week and all plans to celebrate him in a big way by family, friends and associates could not materialise because he had to be brought to London for medical care.

“His condition is not deteriorating but calls for worry. He is not a young man at 80 but we are praying for good health for him.

“We don’t know how long he will stay here. We hope he will return to Nigeria as soon as his health is better and allowed to go by his doctors. General Abubakar is a stabilising figure in Nigeria. He is well respected across board and we pray God grant him more years,” said the source who saw him in the last 48 hours,” the report added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now