Joe Igbokwe lashes at Peter Obi, says ex-Anambra Gov is just an overrated trader

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Special Assistant to Lagos State Governor on Sewage and Drainage, Joe Igbokwe, has described former Governor of Anambra State and presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, as “just a mere trader who is overrated.”

Igbokwe who has been vociferously campaigning for the APC presidential candidate in the 2023 presidential election, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, recounted how Obi allegedly condemned President Muhammadu Buhari’s “system of stimulating the economy through infrastructure,” saying the comments showed Obi as not being in tune with indices that could drive an economy.

The former Anambra State governor had said in an interview:

“You can’t use infrastructure to drive economic growth. You invest in education and the SME (Small, Medium Enterprises) sector instead to deal with poverty.”

But while countering the LP presidential candidate on his Facebook page on Friday, Igbokwe said such a stance can only come from an overrated trader.

“Somebody who wants to be the President of Nigeria is telling you that infrastructure does not drive the economy in the 21st Century and you are taking that person seriously. Peter [Obi] is overrated in Nigeria. He is just a trader.

“Obiano built the Anambra International Airport, built the Awka flyover bridge. Which one did Mr Obi build in 8 years?” Igbokwe asked in his post.

