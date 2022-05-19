Politics
Bury dreams of producing Buhari’s successor in 2023, Joe Igbokwe tells North
A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), and Special Adviser on Drainage and Water Resources to Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Joe Igbokwe, has warned Northern politicians against nursing the ambition of producing a successor to President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.
Igbokwe, a staunch supporter of the National Leader of the APC and presidential aspirant on the party’s platform, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in a Facebook post on Thursday, said it was the turn of the south to produce the next President and the North should perish the thought of another Northerner succeeding Buhari in 2023.
Read also: APC Chieftain, Joe Igbokwe, blames PDP for recurrent power outages
Describing the clamour by some Northern politicians for the presidency to remain in their region as jokers, Igbokwe said those clamouring for that should bury their heads in shame.
“Someone just called me to say that the North is thinking about producing the presidency again in 2023. I laughed until tears started coming out of my eyes. Perish the thought and consider it a joke,” Igbokwe wrote.
