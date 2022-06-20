Selection of Tinubu’s running mate followed legal advice – Adamu

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, said on Monday the party’s vice presidential candidate, Kabiru Masari, was chosen after a legal advice by experts.

The Katsina-born politician was picked as running mate to the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, a few hours before the closure of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) deadline for submission of lists of presidential candidates and running mates for the 18 political parties last Friday.

But there are insinuations that Masari would be replaced by a substantive running mate soon.

But the commission warned on Monday that the concept of placeholder for running mates has no place in the country’s constitutional and legal framework.

Adamu, who addressed State House Correspondents shortly after accompanying theEkiti State Governor-Elect, Biodun Oyebanji, on a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari, said all the actions taken by the party on the 2023 elections are within the confines of the law.

He said: “We are not in the speculative world. We are governed by the laws of the land. There’s nothing our presidential candidate has done with regards to returning his forms that is not within the confines of the law of the land.

“Everything we have done so far, we have done very carefully with legal consultation and we are cocksure, we are not going to have the kind of speculation that you are professing at this point in time.

“We are very comfortable with what we have done. It is still pessimistic. However, not in that school of thought yet. We don’t have to be there.”

