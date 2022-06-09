‘APC members are your foot soldiers, will deliver the presidency,’ Adamu tells Tinubu

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adamu Abdullahi, said on Thursday the party would work hard for the success of its presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the 2023 presidential election.

Adamu stated this when he led members of the APC National Working Committee (NWC) to Tinubu’s residence in Abuja.

The former Lagos State governor emerged as the APC presidential candidate in the 2023 election after defeating 13 other aspirants including Osinbajo and former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, in the presidential primary concluded on Wednesday.

Adamu said: “Actions speak louder than words. We are here to join our brother, to congratulate him, and to assure him that this is our project. By the grace of God, we will deliver him as president of Nigeria in 2023.

READ ALSO: APC unhappy with Tinubu’s remark on Buhari – Abdullahi Adamu

“You have come a long way; you have seen it all. I can tell you that we have a commitment beyond description, a commitment to deliver you as president.

“Our party has spoken loud and clear, and delivering the will of the people, our delegates have given you the mandate to lead.

“We are all now your soldiers. We will follow you to the nooks and crannies of this country. We will not rest on your oars until we have delivered you as president.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now