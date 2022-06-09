Ex-SSG, Babachir Lawal, warns APC on Muslim-Muslim ticket in 2023

The former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, on Thursday warned the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the party against selecting a Muslim running mate in 2023.

Lawal, who made the call in a Channels Television programme, Politics Today, warned that a Muslim-Muslim ticket would not be generally acceptable to the citizens because of the current situation in the country.

He stressed that all the issues that previously led to the expansion of the country’s fault lines (ethnic, religious, and cultural) have become worse in recent times.

More to come.

