Ex-SGF, Babachir Lawal, alleges Buhari not in charge of govt, praises Peter Obi

A former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, on Friday alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari was not in charge of his administration.

Lawal, who featured in Channels Television’s “The Verdict 2023”, said some persons in the Buhari administration don’t follow the president’s instructions.

The ex-SGF claimed that when Buhari assumed office in 2015, he had issues with his appointees regarding who executes his orders.

He dismissed the longstanding claim on the cabal running the Buhari administration, saying every government has an inner caucus.

The president suspended the ex-SGF in April 2017 for alleged involvement in the N200 million grass-cutting contract Presidential Initiative in the North East (PINE).

He was sacked from the position six months later.

Lawal dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the adoption of the Muslim-Muslim ticket and declared his support for the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, last year.

The ex-SGF said: “Things are out of his hands, there’s no running away from that fact. There are people that do not take the orders they are given. As soon as they leave where the order is given, they go and do different things.

“There is nothing like cabal. There is no government that does not have an inner caucus. There’s no government. There are people who have the ears of the president, to whom the president by functionality, their functions in government, ought to do things, but they are not doing what the president tells them to do, or what the President expects them to do, or what society itself expects them to do.

“I can tell you this, I know President Buhari very well, even long before he became president, and most Nigerians also knew him. And the expectation was that based on his antecedents as former governor of Borno State, former Minister of Petroleum, and then President, he had shown a remarkable sense of ability to rule.

“By 2015, we were almost at the same level where we are this time around; people were fed up. But when he got in, I think the President had issues with his lieutenants, about who executes the orders he gives, and who executes the policies that he makes. And that is really my own side of things.

“I’ve seen the light; you can repent when you see the light. I’ve seen the light, I saw the light and I repented, I’m sorry. I did that before. The light is Peter Obi. The darkness is the old system that used to govern us, which is represented by both the PDP and the APC. No change. The same people, the same agbada, the same red face cap, and the same people. So Nigerians have seen the light, not only me.”

