Politics
PDP says Tinubu’s presidential ambition driven by selfish motives
The Atiku/Okowa campaign organisation alleged on Friday that the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was in the presidential race for personal gains.
In a statement issued in Abuja by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the organisation noted that the former Lagos State governor has been spewing out different insults to Nigerian leaders.
It stressed that Tinubu does not care about the unity of the country.
The statement read: “It is clear that Tinubu is pathetically being driven by an entitlement mentality, and as such, he does not care about the unity of our country.
“In any case, Tinubu had since announced that he does not believe in Nigeria as a nation. It is therefore obvious that he is in the presidential race for purposes that are not for the wellbeing of Nigerians; thus his readiness to set our nation on fire for his selfish purpose.
READ ALSO: Individuals behind naira and fuel scarcity plotting interim govt in Nigeria – Tinubu
“It is however pitiable that a two-term governor who has been spewing divisive insults on the leaders of our nation, can make himself a willing tool just because of personal aggrandizement.
“Our campaign calls on Nigerians to be wary and firmly resist the evil machinations of the Tinubu presidential campaign against our nation.
“Tinubu and his co-travelers must come to terms with the reality that Nigerians across ethnic, religious, and political divides have made up their minds to elect the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, as the next president and not even their predilections to violence, hate speech and blackmail can detract from this resolve.”
Join the conversation
