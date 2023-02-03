Politics
Ex- Gombe NNPP chairman gives reasons for joining APC
The former Chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Gombe State, Maikano Umar, on Friday, explained why he switched to the All Progressives Congress (APC).
In a letter released to journalists after a closed-door meeting with Governor Inuwa Yahaya at the Government House in Gombe, Umar described the NNPP as a party without a direction.
He added his erstwhile party lacks blueprints to address issues affecting the state.
The letter read: “I wish to formally announce my resignation from the New Nigeria Peoples Party and my position as the Gombe State Chairman of the party with effect from today, 3rd February 2023.
“In light of the above, I hereby formally announce my decision to join the All Progressives Congress.
READ ALSO: Gombe NNPP chairman defects to APC after meeting with Gov Inuwa
“My decision to join the APC is due to lack of political focus, leadership direction, and clear blueprint by the governorship candidate, Hon. Khamisu Mailantarki on how he will move Gombe State forward and address its challenges if elected.
“I cannot be where rhetoric and lies take the centre stage at campaigns and political engagements rather than speaking on the roadmap and blueprints to addressing issues of governance and development.
“I have come to the realisation that Governor Inuwa Yahaya is a focused and visionary leader championing the cause of development in Gombe State, providing good governance and democracy dividends.
“As against the NNPP, APC is a party for reasonable and patriotic people focusing on development rather than hoodwinking the electorate with rhetoric and lies. I will provide further insights in due course.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...