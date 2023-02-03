Ex- Gombe NNPP chairman gives reasons for joining APC

The former Chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Gombe State, Maikano Umar, on Friday, explained why he switched to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a letter released to journalists after a closed-door meeting with Governor Inuwa Yahaya at the Government House in Gombe, Umar described the NNPP as a party without a direction.

He added his erstwhile party lacks blueprints to address issues affecting the state.

The letter read: “I wish to formally announce my resignation from the New Nigeria Peoples Party and my position as the Gombe State Chairman of the party with effect from today, 3rd February 2023.

“In light of the above, I hereby formally announce my decision to join the All Progressives Congress.

READ ALSO: Gombe NNPP chairman defects to APC after meeting with Gov Inuwa

“My decision to join the APC is due to lack of political focus, leadership direction, and clear blueprint by the governorship candidate, Hon. Khamisu Mailantarki on how he will move Gombe State forward and address its challenges if elected.

“I cannot be where rhetoric and lies take the centre stage at campaigns and political engagements rather than speaking on the roadmap and blueprints to addressing issues of governance and development.

“I have come to the realisation that Governor Inuwa Yahaya is a focused and visionary leader championing the cause of development in Gombe State, providing good governance and democracy dividends.

“As against the NNPP, APC is a party for reasonable and patriotic people focusing on development rather than hoodwinking the electorate with rhetoric and lies. I will provide further insights in due course.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now