News
NNPP assumes minority position in Gombe Assembly as another APC member joins party
The New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) has displaced the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the minority party in the Gombe State House of Assembly following the defection of another lawmaker to the party.
A member representing Kaltungo West Constituency in the House, Bashir Yakubu Barau, dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for NNPP on Monday.
He was received into the NNPP by the party’s governorship candidate in Gombe, Khamisu Ahmad Mailantarki, at a ceremony in the state.
Before Barau’s defection, the PDP and NNPP had three seats each in the Assembly.
But with the latest development, the NNPP now has four seats and will consequently produce the minority caucus in the House.
READ ALSO: Ex-Gombe lawmaker dumps PDP for NNPP
In his address at the event, the lawmaker said he took the decision to join NNPP in the interest of the state,.
He added that APC and PDP lack the requisite qualities to develop the state.
Since the emergence of Mailantarki as the NNPP governorship candidate in Gombe, members of APC and PDP had switched to the party.
Three lawmakers dumped the two parties for NNPP recently to increase its presence in the Assembly.
