NNPP assumes minority position in Gombe Assembly as another APC member joins party

The New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) has displaced the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the minority party in the Gombe State House of Assembly following the defection of another lawmaker to the party.

A member representing Kaltungo West Constituency in the House, Bashir Yakubu Barau, dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for NNPP on Monday.

He was received into the NNPP by the party’s governorship candidate in Gombe, Khamisu Ahmad Mailantarki, at a ceremony in the state.

Before Barau’s defection, the PDP and NNPP had three seats each in the Assembly.

But with the latest development, the NNPP now has four seats and will consequently produce the minority caucus in the House.

READ ALSO: Ex-Gombe lawmaker dumps PDP for NNPP

In his address at the event, the lawmaker said he took the decision to join NNPP in the interest of the state,.

He added that APC and PDP lack the requisite qualities to develop the state.

Since the emergence of Mailantarki as the NNPP governorship candidate in Gombe, members of APC and PDP had switched to the party.

Three lawmakers dumped the two parties for NNPP recently to increase its presence in the Assembly.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now