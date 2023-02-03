Gombe NNPP chairman defects to APC after meeting with Gov Inuwa

The Chairman of the opposition New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Gombe State, Abdullahi Maikano Umar has defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He announced his defection to the APC after a closed door meeting with the State governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya at his residence on Thursday evening.

This came barely two weeks after the NNPP flagged off its governorship campaign in the state.

Although no detail was given as regards the defection, the development would help the ruling party ahead of the polls.

As of the time of filing this report, no statement had been released by the leadership of NNPP in the state.

By Yemi Kanji

