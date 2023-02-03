Naira redesign anti-people, Buhari advised wrongly — Wike

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has dismissed the redesign of the naira notes as a poor strategy in the fight against corruption in the country.

Wike, who spoke at a campaign rally for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Rivers, Siminalayi Fubara, in the Okirika local government area of the state, described the policy as anti-people.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in October last year announced the redesign of the N200, N500, and N1000 notes.

The apex bank also fixed January 31 as the deadline for the withdrawal of the old naira notes from circulation.

However, the CBN last Sunday extended the deadline for the naira swap till February 10 after pressure from Nigerians.

At the rally, Wike insisted that the naira redesign was only meant to unleash suffering on Nigerians, and not to fight corruption.

He stressed that President Muhammadu Buhari was wrongly advised on the matter.

The governor said: “Let me use this opportunity to advise Mr. President because I mean well for him. Whoever is advising him on the so-called redesign of the naira does not love him. Mr. President, in three months, you’re going. Is it these three months you’re going that corruption will end? It is impossible.

READ ALSO: CBN rules out another extension of deadline for Naira swap

“Why did the governor of the Central Bank not bring this policy when he wanted to contest for president? It is now that the policy is good. Mr. President, these people don’t love you.

“This policy is anti-people because the notes are not there. Even when I have money in my account, I cannot get N10,000. I cannot buy fuel. Who is losing? Is it not the masses? Is it not the people?

“Who told you that they are using it to fight politicians? Do you think I am not prepared for this election? They are merely fighting against the poor people. This policy is not to fight corruption at all or fight politicians. It is just a way to suffer the people who elected us to govern them. And our business is not to make people suffer.

“I’ve never seen anywhere they change money and within six months they say no more use of old notes. It cannot work; it takes time. Look at the rural areas and the level of illiteracy in the country.

“Every day, the CIA carries cash for operation the NIA carries cash for operation. But here, we cannot give our security N1 million.

“When you are bringing out policies, bring out policies that you know will last for long; make them favour the people.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now