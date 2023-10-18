APC has become an Islamic party, Ex-SGF Babachir Lawal alleges religious marginalisation

A former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir David Lawal, on Wednesday, continued hia diatribe against the ruling All Progressives Congress, alleging religious marginalisation.

Lawal made this allegation through a statement titled, ‘Political Discourse: The APC reaction and its castigation of my person.’

Earlier on Tuesday, Felix Morka, the APC spokesman had accused Lawal of lacking rational thought after the latter claimed that Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate won the election.

Lawal said, “Available factual data as aggregated from several independent sources indicate that Obi got the majority votes while Atiku came second. Bola came a distant third in the number of votes scored.”

However, Morka responded, “After a long hiatus licking his wounds from the monumental electoral loss of his candidate in the last presidential election, Mr. Lawal unabashedly is out again, peddling gibberish, rather than learn from his political misadventure with equanimity.”

Not relenting, Lawal fired back on Wednesday, taunting Morka of doing the work of “people consigned to second class status to be assigned roles that their masters are wary of taking on.

“When we founded APC way back in 2013/2014, we envisaged it will be a national party that will carry along all the different socio-political and religious tendencies of the nation. In those days, we were careful not to side-line any of the religions or tribes of the country in the composition of the membership and leadership of the party.

“We wanted a party that will embrace all Nigerians. It was this that informed the principle that both the National Chairman and Secretary will not be of the same religion, tribe or region.

“Sadly, APC has now transited in to an Islamic Party of Nigeria. All the members of the NWC from the North and some from the South are Muslims.

“They campaigned on an Islamization platform and are striving hard to run the government as such but for the resistance of the other religions.

“As to the substance of the response itself, I find it deliberately obtuse, skirting around the real issues raised in my press statement. It was empty of substance and logic; a true product of a sycophantic mind that has no capacity to understand the subtle nuances underlying a message delivered to a discerning audience.

“Mallam Felix, your masters got the message loud and clear because some of them have reached out to me for dialogue on the issues raised.”

