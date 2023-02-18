2023: AA, APP, ADC, 2 others adopt Atiku

Five political parties on Saturday adopted the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar, as their candidate in next weekend’s election.

The parties confirmed the development at the PDP presidential campaign rally held in Yola, Adamawa.

The parties are the Action Alliance (AA), Action Peoples Party (APP), African Democratic Congress (ADC), Allied Peoples Movement (APM), and National Rescue Movement (NRM).

The chairmen of the five parties graced the event.

The National Chairman of APM, Yusuf Dantalle, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, described Abubakar as the best choice for the country’s presidency.

He added that the parties took the decision after extensive consultations with stakeholders.

READ ALSO: IT’S OVER! Wike forecloses truce between PDP G5, Atiku ahead of elections

Dantalle said: “We strongly believe that the Atiku/Okowa ticket is the best for our dear nation in this presidential election that will redefine the destiny of our country.

“We are proud to identify with this progressive movement that will deepen and strengthen the nation’s frail democracy, breathe fresh air into governance and restore the dignity of fellow compatriots that have suffered untold hardship in recent years.

“Nigeria needs and deserves servant leaders, a listening government to transform the nation and the people’s standard of living; a government that will give priority to the security and welfare of the people in accordance with section 14(2b) of the 1999 constitution (as amended).”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now