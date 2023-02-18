‘Don’t vote for a candidate who will kill me if elected as president,’ Wike tells supporters at Rivers campaign rally

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Saturday told the people of the state not to vote for any presidential candidate that will jail or kill him in next week’s election.

Wike, who made the call at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign rally in Obio-Akpor local government area of the state, stressed that people of the state would vote for a candidate with their interest at heart.

Rivers State, according to him, was only interested in equity, unity, and justice.

The governor also commended his All Progressives Congress (APC) counterparts for spearheading the push for a power shift to the South during the party’s presidential primary held in June last year.

Wike and four other PDP governors – Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) Samuel Ortom (Benue), and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) – had boycotted the party’s presidential campaign since last September to press home their demand for the resignation of the national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

The governor had earlier this week dismissed insinuations on the collapse of the G-5 following the lull in their activities lately.

He insisted that the G-5 also known as the Integrity Group remained formidable and would act decisively on February 25.

Wike said: “We are going to vote for the unity of Nigeria. We are going to vote for equity, fairness, and justice. And that is why I salute the APC governors who came out to say, for this country to be united, for this country to move on as one, that there is the need for power to shift.

“We are going to vote for people who have the interest of our state. Time has passed when you will tell me that Rivers State only produces so and so a number of votes. I have no problem with that. In return, what have we gotten?

“So, you must tell Rivers people now, if we vote for you, this is what you’ll have. Politics is what you do for me, I’ll do for you. You fall for me, I’ll fall for you. If you push me, I’ll push you. If you love me, I’ll love you.

“From ward to ward in our local governments, they will tell you what we have decided. If you want me to survive politically, follow the way we are going.

“We will not support those who say when they come to power, they will kill me. We will not support those who say when they come to power, they will jail me. Will you allow them to kill me? Will you vote for those who do not want us to exist? Are you sure?”

