Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, April 11, 2024
Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.
1. Tinubu charges Nigerians to have faith in govt’s agenda
President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday reassured Nigerians of his commitment to his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.Read more
2. Nigerian govt threatens to sanction DisCos supplying less than 20 hours electricity to Band A customers
The federal government has threatened to sanction power distribution companies (DisCos) that fail to supply 20 hours of electricity to customers in the Band A category.Read more
3. Gov Ododo confirms arrest of some suspected killers of 25 Kogi villagers
The Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Ododo, said on Wednesday some suspects have been arrested in connection with the killings at Agojeju-Odo and Abejukolo communities in the Omala local government area of the state.Read more
4. Anambra task force raids criminals’ hideouts, recovers 9 home-made bombs
The Anambra State Joint Security Force on Wednesday raided the Ogbaru Forest hideouts of criminals attacking security formations in the state.Read more
5. LP chairmen in 19 Northern states, FCT condemn Arabambi for attacks on Peter Obi
Chairmen and secretaries of the Labour Party (LP) in the nineteen northern states including the FCT have condemned with deep regret, what it said were unwarranted attacks launched by Dr. Abayomi Arabambi against the party’s Presidential candidate in the 2023 General elections, Peter Obi.Read more
6. APC shifts screening of Ondo governorship aspirants to Friday
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has shifted the screening of its aspirants for the Ondo State governorship election to Friday.Read more
7. Dangote optimistic lower fuel prices will tame inflation
The Chairman of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, has expressed optimism that the sale of diesel at a significantly lower price by his refinery, Dangote Refinery would help in taming inflation in the country.Read more
8. Air Peace boss, Onyema, raises alarm of ‘devilish conspiracy’ to force it out of Nigeria-UK route
The Chairman of Air Peace, an indigenous carrier, Allen Onyema, has raised the alarm that foreign carriers operating the Nigeria-UK route are allegedly conspiring to send the airline out of international operations by crashing airfares on the route.Read more
9. NEMA rules out rescue of bus passengers thrown into Lagos Lagoon
The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said on Wednesday the hope of rescuing the two passengers who fell off a bus into the Lagos lagoon following an accident on the Third Mainland Bridge has become dim.Read more
10. UCL Q’finals: Barca take first-leg lead over PSG as Atletico beat Dortmund
Barcelona have taken a first-leg lead against Paris St-Germain in their Champions League quarterfinal tie on Wednesday night.Read more
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...