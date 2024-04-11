Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, April 11, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Tinubu charges Nigerians to have faith in govt’s agenda

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday reassured Nigerians of his commitment to his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.Read more

2. Nigerian govt threatens to sanction DisCos supplying less than 20 hours electricity to Band A customers

The federal government has threatened to sanction power distribution companies (DisCos) that fail to supply 20 hours of electricity to customers in the Band A category.Read more

3. Gov Ododo confirms arrest of some suspected killers of 25 Kogi villagers

The Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Ododo, said on Wednesday some suspects have been arrested in connection with the killings at Agojeju-Odo and Abejukolo communities in the Omala local government area of the state.Read more

4. Anambra task force raids criminals’ hideouts, recovers 9 home-made bombs

The Anambra State Joint Security Force on Wednesday raided the Ogbaru Forest hideouts of criminals attacking security formations in the state.Read more

5. LP chairmen in 19 Northern states, FCT condemn Arabambi for attacks on Peter Obi

Chairmen and secretaries of the Labour Party (LP) in the nineteen northern states including the FCT have condemned with deep regret, what it said were unwarranted attacks launched by Dr. Abayomi Arabambi against the party’s Presidential candidate in the 2023 General elections, Peter Obi.Read more

6. APC shifts screening of Ondo governorship aspirants to Friday

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has shifted the screening of its aspirants for the Ondo State governorship election to Friday.Read more

7. Dangote optimistic lower fuel prices will tame inflation

The Chairman of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, has expressed optimism that the sale of diesel at a significantly lower price by his refinery, Dangote Refinery would help in taming inflation in the country.Read more

8. Air Peace boss, Onyema, raises alarm of ‘devilish conspiracy’ to force it out of Nigeria-UK route

The Chairman of Air Peace, an indigenous carrier, Allen Onyema, has raised the alarm that foreign carriers operating the Nigeria-UK route are allegedly conspiring to send the airline out of international operations by crashing airfares on the route.Read more

9. NEMA rules out rescue of bus passengers thrown into Lagos Lagoon

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said on Wednesday the hope of rescuing the two passengers who fell off a bus into the Lagos lagoon following an accident on the Third Mainland Bridge has become dim.Read more

10. UCL Q’finals: Barca take first-leg lead over PSG as Atletico beat Dortmund

Barcelona have taken a first-leg lead against Paris St-Germain in their Champions League quarterfinal tie on Wednesday night.Read more

