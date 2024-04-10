APC shifts screening of Ondo governorship aspirants to Friday

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has shifted the screening of its aspirants for the Ondo State governorship election to Friday.

This followed the declaration of Thursday as public holiday by the Federal Government.

The party disclosed this on its official X page, @OfficialAPCNg on Wednesday.

A total of 16 aspirants are expected to be screened by the party ahead of the April 20 primary election in the state.

The statement read: “Due to the inclusion of Thursday, April 11, as a public holiday by the Federal Government for ELd el-Fitr, all aspirants are requested to attend the screening on Friday, April 12, at the party’s national secretariat.”

