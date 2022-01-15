10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, January 15

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. Boko Haram reportedly abducts mobile police officers in Ndume’s hometown

Boko Haram insurgents reportedly abducted several mobile police officers at a training school in Limankara, Gwoza local government area of Borno State on Thursday. Read More

2. Reps Minority Caucus slams Nigerian govt over Twitter ban despite reversal

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has condemned the “obnoxious and provocative” decision of the Federal Government to ban Twitter in June 2021, despite a reversal in the mandate on Wednesday. Read More

3. We are confident of victory for Nnamdi Kanu —Lawyer boasts

Barr. Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the lead counsel to the leader of proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, is confident his client would come out victorious when he appears before Justice Binta Nyako of a Federal High Court in Abuja, from January 18. Read More

4. Group accuses Nigerian elite of working against Tinubu’s 2023 presidential bid

A socio-political organisation, Disciples of Jagaban (DOJ) claimed on Friday powerful forces in Nigeria are already working against the 2023 presidential ambition of the National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Read More

5. Ogun Assembly sues EFCC, ex- deputy speaker for alleged defamation

The Ogun State House of Assembly has filed a lawsuit at the Federal High Court, Abeokuta, against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the impeached Deputy Speaker of the House, Oludare Kadiri, for alleged defamation. Read More

6. Civil servants, problem of Nigeria’s development —Osinbajo

The underdevelopment of Nigeria since independence has been blamed on civil servants by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who opined that the absence of a “highly capable and professional bureaucracy which is essential for national development,” was the malaise the country has been made to pass through. Read More

7. INEC to hold by-elections in Ondo, Plateau, two others February 26

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will hold by-elections in Ondo and three other states on February 26. Read More

8. ‘No support for any party with Northern candidate in 2023,’ Southern, Middle Belt leaders declare

The leaders of the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders’ Forum (SMBLF) on Thursday renewed their calls for the zoning of the presidency to the South in 2023. Read More

9. Investors lose N80.8bn in eight hours as Nigeria’s stock market extends bearish run

The Nigerian stock market ended in the red zone on Friday following the crash in equity capitalization by 0.33 percent at the close of the day’s trading. Read More

10. Djokovic could be deported as his Australian visa is revoked for second time

Australia has revoked tennis star Novak Djokovic’s visa for a second time in a row over his right to remain in the country unvaccinated. Read More

