Civil servants, problem of Nigeria’s development —Osinbajo

The underdevelopment of Nigeria since independence has been blamed on civil servants by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who opined that the absence of a “highly capable and professional bureaucracy which is essential for national development,” was the malaise the country has been made to pass through.

Osinbajo made this assertion in a lecture he delivered at the Leadership Enhancement and Development Programme (LEAD-P), on Thursday, organised by the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation in Abuja.

Osinbajo insisted that civil service bureaucracy was responsible for failure of policies in the country.

“Very often, we hear people say that Nigeria’s problem is not plans and policies, but rather that of a lack of implementation,” he stated.

“The subtext of such comments is rather simple: the bureaucracy is the key; if it works, everything works; if it fails, plans and policies are hardly worth the paper they are written on; the bureaucracy literarily holds the future of the nation in its hands.”

“Great economies and great nations, prosperity and abundance of nations and communities are created by men and not spirits.”

Speaking on the topic ‘Strategic Leadership – The Essential Skills’,

the VP urged civil servants in the country to facilitate the operations of the private sector and non-governmental organisations by providing an enabling environment.

“A highly capable and professional bureaucracy is essential for successful development.

“Given the roles and responsibilities of the civil service, namely, to design and implement policy, regulate economic activity, and provide public goods, including infrastructure and social services.

“The role of government agencies as licensors, regulators, and revenue generators only makes sense when operators understand that the bigger picture is to provide the most auspicious environment for the private and non-government sectors to operate.

“Countries like Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, Brazil, China and India have well-developed and professional civil service.

“Everything that happens in the public service has an impact on the lives, livelihoods and the future of our country,” Osinbajo added.

