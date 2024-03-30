El-Rufai left behind $587 million and N85 billion in debts – Gov Sani

The Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, said on Saturday he inherited a debt burden of $587 million and N85 billion from his predecessor, Nasir El-Rufai.

The governor, who disclosed at a town hall meeting in Kaduna, said his government also inherited 115 contract liabilities from the last administration in the state.

He, however, vowed to steer the state to the path of progress using the lean resources at his disposal.

The governor also listed the priority areas of his government, to include security, housing, education, healthcare, and support for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The meeting was attended by a former governor of the state, Ramalan Yero, a former Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Martin-Luther Agwai (retd), members of the state executive council, the Speaker of the state’s House of Assembly, Yusuf Liman and other lawmakers.

Also at the forum were traditional rulers and religious leaders, members of organised labour, civil society organisations, youths, and women groups.

El-Rufai handed over to Gov Sani on May 29, 2023.

The governor said his administration had not borrowed a single kobo in the last nine months despite the huge debt left behind by his predecessor.

He said: “Despite the huge debt burden of $587 million, N85 billion, and 115 contractual liabilities sadly inherited from the previous administration, we remain resolute in steering Kaduna State towards progress and sustainable development.

“We have conducted a thorough assessment of our situation and are sharpening our focus accordingly. It gladdens my heart to inform you that despite the huge inherited debt on the state, till date, we have not borrowed a single kobo.”

