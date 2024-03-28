Business
JUST IN: CBN pegs capital base for Nigerian banks at N500bn
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has raised the minimum capital base for commercial banks with international standing to N500 billion.
The CBN’s Acting Director of Corporate Communications, Mrs. Hakama Sidi Ali, who confirmed the development in a circular made available to journalists on Thursday in Abuja, said the apex bank set a N200 billion threshold for national banks and N50 billion for their regional counterparts.
Also, non-interest banks with national and regional authorizations are expected to shore up their capital base to N20 billion and N10 billion respectively within 24 months beginning from April 1.
READ ALSO: CBN tightens belt on banks: Declares FX gains off limits for dividends, operations
The CBN urged banks to consider injecting fresh equity capital through private placements, rights issues, and/or offers for subscriptions to meet the new minimum capital requirement.
They are also encouraged to pursue mergers and acquisitions or to consider upgrading or downgrading their license authorisation.
“Additional Tier 1 (AT1) Capital will not be eligible for meeting the new requirement. Despite the increase in capital, banks must ensure strict compliance with the minimum Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) requirement applicable to their license authorisation,” the circular read.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...