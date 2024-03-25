Tinubu presides over FEC meeting

President Bola Tinubu on Monday presided over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting holding at the Aso Chamber of the State House, Abuja.

The Council, among other items, is expected to consider a memorandum for the approval of the revamping of the Renewed Hope Infrastructure Fund initiated by the President.

This was made known by Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, who drew the attention of the Council to the key agenda before the arrival of the President, who alerted the FEC members to a change in one of the items on the agenda which was replaced by “Approval for the revamping of the Renewed Hope Infrastructure Fund,” which means the topic would be given priority attention.

In attendance at the 10th FEC meeting were Vice President Kashim Shettima, Akume, Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; Head of Service, Dr Folashade Yemi Esan, ministers numbering about 45, as well some top government officials.

The current FEC which was inaugurated by President Tinubu on August 28, 2023, officially moved its meetings from the customary Wednesdays to Mondays so as to commence every new week with serious government policies.

