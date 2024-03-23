Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, March 23, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Reno Omokri dares Tinubu to probe Buhari instead of making Emefiele scapegoat

A former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has dared President Bola Tinubu to probe the administration of his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, instead of making the embattled former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), a scapegoat in the economic mess Nigeria has found itself.Read more

2. Abolish pensions for ex-govs, ex-deputies, Obasanjo tells state governments

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, on Friday, called on state governments in the country to abolish pension for ex-governors and Deputies.Read more

3. APC leadership under pressure to move against El-Rufai over visit to SDP

The national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has come under pressure to move against former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, over alleged anti-party activity.Read more

4. Kidnapped Sokoto students regain freedom after payment of ransom

The 15 students abducted at the Qur’anic school located in Gidan Bakuso village of Gada local government area of Sokoto State have regained their freedom.Read more

5. 106 terrorists killed, 103 arrested in one week, DHQ reveals

The Defence Headquarters, on Friday, said troops neutralised 106 terrorists and arrested 103 in different operations nationwide in the last one week.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, March 21, 2024

6. Again, staggering N920bn unexplained as NBS, FAAC release conflicting February disbursement figures

Again, two critical government components, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) have released conflicting reports on the actual amount disbursed to the three tiers of government for the month of February 2024.Read more

7. Foreign airlines challenge CBN to show evidence of FX backlog clearance

The claims by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) that it has successfully cleared all outstanding foreign exchange (FX) backlogs have been disputed by foreign airlines who maintained that the status quo remains the same.Read more

8. Nigerian govt approves suspension of Custom’s 25% penalty on improperly imported vehicles

The federal government has approved the suspension of the 25 percent penalty previously imposed in addition to import duty on improperly imported vehicles by the Nigeria Customs Services.Read more

9. Stampede during rice distribution at Nasarawa University claims lives

A tragedy unfolded on Friday at Nasarawa State University, Keffi, Nigeria, when a stampede erupted during the distribution of rice to students.Read more

10. Super Eagles defeat Ghana’s Black Stars in friendly

The Super Eagles of Nigeria defeated 10-man Black Stars of Ghana 2-1 in an international friendly game played in Morocco on Friday.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now