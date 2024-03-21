Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, March 21, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Lawmakers okay increment in judges’ salaries, CJN to receive N5.39 million monthly

With a total monthly package of N5.39 million for the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) the House of Representatives has passed a Bill for an Act for upward review of the salaries, allowances, and fringe benefits of judicial office holders in the nation.Read more

2. NLC pickets Labour Party secretariats nationwide, alleges ‘financial rascality’ by Abure

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has ordered its members to commence picketing of all Labour party (LP) secretariats in states and local councils across the country as a result of alleged “financial rascality and contempt for the leadership” of the Union by the party leaders.Read more

3. SSANU, NASU shut down activities in UNILAG over withheld salaries

Activities at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), have been crippled following the compliance of the members of non-academic staff unions to embark on a seven-day warning strike.Read more

4. Oil-producing states’ 13% derivative fund hits N85bn in February, up from N58bn in January, says NBS

The nine oil-producing states 13 per cent derivative from oil and gas revenue, rose to about N85bn in February 2024 up from the N58bn in January 2024 data on the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC), February 2024 Disbursement from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has shown.Read more

5. Senate passes Student Loan Act 2024

The Senate has passed the Student Loans (Access to Higher Education) Act (Repeal and Re-Enactment) Bill, 2024.Read more

6. Reps extends implementation of 2023 supplementary budget

In a move aimed at providing additional time for project completion, Nigeria’s House of Representatives has approved a two-month extension for the implementation of the 2023 supplementary budget.Read more

7. CBN clears valid FX transactions backlog

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced that all valid foreign exchange backlogs of $7 billion have now been settled, in a fulfillment of a key pledge made by the apex bank's Governor, Mr. Olayemi Cardoso.Read more

8. Access Bank set to acquire National Bank of Kenya

Nigeria Deposit Money Bank, Access Bank is set to acquire the National Bank of Kenya from the KCB Group, making it its second acquisition of a Kenyan bank in under five years.Read more

9. Illegal mining site collapses in Akwa Ibom, two people killed, three injured

An illegal mining site in Buya community in Obanliku LGA of Cross River collapsed on Wednesday, killing two people and injuring three others.Read more

10. Tobi Amusan wins third straight African Games 100mH gold

Tobi Amusan has won the gold medal of the women’s 100m hurdles event at the ongoing African Games 2023 in Accra, Ghana on Wednesday.Read more

