Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Nigerian security agencies know bandits’ hideouts —Sheikh Gumi

Controversial Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has alleged that Nigerian security agencies know the hideouts of bandits in different forests in the North.Read more

2. Nnamdi Kanu to face expedited treason trial, as judge throws out bail request

In a development likely to fuel further tension, a Nigerian court, on Tuesday, denied bail to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).Read more

3. NDIFON: Suspended UNICAL Dean challenges qualification of ICPC lawyer in alleged sexual harassment case

The ongoing sexual harassment trial against Professor Cyril Ndifon, suspended Dean of the Faculty of Law at the University of Calabar (UNICAL), took an unexpected turn on Tuesday.Read more

4. Kanu: South East Reps beg Tinubu to discontinue trial

Some members of the House of Representatives from the South East led by Ikenga Ugochinyere, have called on President Bola Tinubu to invoke the relevant sections of the Constitution to discontinue the trial of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.Read more

5. Akpabio says killers of Army personnel in Delta may be mercenaries

Godswill Akpabio, the president of the Senate, stated on Tuesday that foreigners might have been involved in the soldiers’ deaths in Delta State.Read more

6. INEC warns parties against parallel primaries, urges adherence to schedules

Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, has called on political parties to conduct transparent and unified primaries, cautioning against the practice of holding parallel primaries. Yakubu made the remarks during a consultative meeting with political party representatives at the INEC headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday.Read more

7. Adaora Umeoji appointed Zenith Bank’s first female GMD

Dr Adaora Umeoji has been appointed as the first female Group Managing Director of Zenith Bank Plc, effective June 1, 2024.Read more

8. NGX: Equities market dips further as investors lose N62bn

For the second consecutive day, trading activities in the Nigerian Equities Market closed negative as investors lost N62.21 billion at the end of trading.Read more

9. Direct conflict between NATO, Russia would lead to World War III – Putin

Vladimir Putin, the Russian President has warned that a direct conflict between Russia and NATO would mean that the planet is one step away from World War Three.Read more

10. Minister lauds Nigerian wrestlers for ‘exceptional performance’ in Egypt

The Honourable Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Owan Enoh lauded the Daniel Igali-led Nigerian Wrestling Federation following the exceptional performance of Nigerian athletes at the African Senior Wrestling Championship taking place in Alexandria, Egypt.Read more

