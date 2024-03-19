Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, March 19, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. With 7,000 people kidnapped in last one year, Nigeria now among riskiest nations to live —Peter Obi

Peter Obi, former governor of Anambra State and Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections, has expressed deep concern over the escalating insecurity plaguing Nigeria.Read more

2. Undersea Cable Cut: NCC says call, data services have been restored

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) on Monday, announced that voice and data services affected by undersea cable cuts have been restored.Read more

3. Alleged N6bn Fraud: Court dismisses Agunloye’s fundamental rights’ suit against EFCC

Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday dismissed an application of former Minister of Power and Steel, Olu Ogunloye, alleging abuse of his fundamental rights and seeking to be shielded from investigation and prosecution by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).Read more

4. Army claims killing of soldiers in Delta a communally planned attack

The Nigerian Army, on Monday, accused the Okuama community where military personnel were killed in Delta State of resorting to propaganda, adding that the development confirmed that the killing was a communally orchestrated attack.Read more

5. Nigeria going through inevitable pains for a better nation —Soludo

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo has called on Nigerians to be resilient in bearing the present economic hardship as it is an inevitable phase that will pave the way for a better nation in the future.Read more

6. EDO 2024 GUBER RACE: APC picks Idahosa as running mate to Okpebholo

The Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has picked Hon. Dennis Idahosa as its deputy governorship candidate in the upcoming gubernatorial election in September, to run alongside the flag bearer, Senator Monday Okpebholo.Read more

7. More troubles for Binance, as Court orders firm to submit data of Nigerian traders to EFCC

Following the alleged illicit transaction totalling about $21bn by Binance Holdings Limited, Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Abuja has ordered the cryptocurrency exchange platform to provide the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) with the comprehensive data or information of all persons from Nigeria trading on its platform.Read more

8. IE, EKEDC, AEDC top recipient of N273.24 billion loan from CBN to DisCos to purchase meters, others

The eleven Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) in Nigeria obtained a combined N273.34 billion loan from the Central Bank of Nigeria to purchase 414,000 meters and enhance their distribution capacity nationwide.Read more

9. Foiled suicide bombing injures two in Biu

The police in Borno on Monday revealed that a suicide bomber injured two persons in Biu Local Government Area of the state.Read more

10. New Super Eagles’ jerseys unveiled

Clothing powerhouse, Nike has unveiled the new Super Eagles jerseys for the 2024–2025 football season.Read more

