Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, March 15, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Port Harcourt refinery to deliver petrol in two weeks — Kyari

Nigerians may witness some relief as the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mr. Mele Kyari, on Thursday, told the Senate that the Port Harcourt Refinery will begin to deliver refined petroleum products in two weeks.Read more

2. Kidnappers demand N1b for kidnapped Kaduna students, vow to kill them in 20 days

Gunmen, who kidnapped the Kaduna school children have contacted a spokesman for the families of the hostages, demanding a total of 1 billion naira for the release of the students.Read more

3. We’ll not allow ranching in South-East, IPOB vows

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has vowed never to allow any state governor in the South-East to give any land in the region for ranching or any agricultural purposes to external forces.Read more

4. Budget Padding: Akpabio cannot resign, Senate spokesman replies PDP

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Yemi Adaramodu (APC, Ekiti South) has responded to the call by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that Senate President Godswill Akpabio should resign over the N3.7trn budget padding allegations by the suspended Senator Abdul Ningi (PDP, Bauchi Central).Read more

5. Tinubu writes Senate to repeal, re-enact Student Loan Act

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday forwarded a letter to the Senate, seeking a repeal , and re-enactment of the Access to Higher Education Act, 2023, otherwise known as the Student Loan Act.Read more

6. Sen Ndume sparks controversy with ‘Animal Farm’ comment on constituency projects

Nigerian Senator Ali Ndume, the Senate Chief Whip, ignited controversy with his remarks regarding constituency project allocations.Read more

7. Binance says Nigeria not yet one of its top markets, but holds extraordinary potentials

Amid ongoing face-off with the Nigerian government, Binance, one of the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchanges has disclosed that the Nigerian market is yet to become one of its top markets, even though the country holds ‘extraordinary.Read more

8. VAT, CIT fetch Nigeria N2.33 trillion in Q4 2023 – NBS

The combination of Value Added Tax (VAT) and Company Income Tax (CIT) fetched Nigeria N2.33tr in revenue in the fourth quarter of 2024, fresh data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has shown.Read more

9. Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers commits N100m to renovation of Yaba Psychiatric Hospital Ward

Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings and a pension fund administrator in Nigeria, has renovated the Yaba Psychiatric Hospital Ward MS/F3 in Lagos.Read more

10. Europa: Liverpool reach Q’finals, Bayer complete dramatic comeback win

Liverpool have advanced to the quarterfinals of the Europa League after thrashing Sparta Prague 11-2 on aggregate.Read more

