Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, March 14, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Not a dime! Tinubu rules out payment of ransom to free kidnapped students

The Federal Government, on Wednesday, said it would not pay “a dime” as ransom to secure the release of the over 280 pupils and teachers of Government Secondary School and LEA Primary School, Kuriga in the Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, kidnaped on March 7.Read more

2. Nigeria reopens borders with Niger, lifts sanctions following ECOWAS decision

In a move aligned with the recent ECOWAS summit decision, Nigeria has reopened its land and air borders with the Republic of Niger and lifted other previously imposed sanctions.Read more

3. BudgIt confirms Sen Ningi’s budget padding allegation, says no detail for N3.7trn allocation

Debate has reignited around transparency of the 2024 Appropriation Act after Senator Abdul Ningi’s claims of a missing N3.7 trillion was backed by a civil society group, BudgIT.Read more

4. Production costs, not concrete roads, raising cement prices – Nigerian govt

The Federal Government, on Wednesday, explained that the rising cost of production is responsible for the recent cement price hike and not its concrete road policy.Read more

5. PDP asks Akpabio to step aside over budget padding controversy

The dust raised by allegation of budget padding by suspended Senator Abdul Ningi does not appear to settle any time soon. As the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Wednesday, asked the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, to step aside and allow for an independent investigation into the N3.7trn 2024 Budget padding allegation.Read more

6. Embattled Edo Dep Gov, Shaibu, denies evading impeachment notice served by Assembly

The embattled Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, yesterday denied being served with impeachment notice from the State House of Assembly.Read more

7. Air passenger traffic rose by 17% in January, as IATA calls for policies to boost sector

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has called on governments across the world to enact policies that can help the aviation sector to reduce costs, and improve efficiency.Read more

8. Boost for regional trade as Nigeria secures $1.3bn for Kano-Niger Railway Project

The Nigerian government has secured a significant financial boost for a key infrastructure project.Read more

9. Kano Hisbah police arrests 11 Muslims for eating during Ramadan

The Kano State Hisbah Board has arrested 11 Muslims for violating the Ramadan fast by eating during the day.Read more

10. NFF charges Flying Eagles ahead Senegal tie at 13th African Games

President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau has called on players of the U20 Boys, Flying Eagles to be ready to put up more than their level best when they confront Senegal’s Young Lions of Teranga on Friday in a make-or-break 13th African Games group phase final match at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium in Accra.Read more

