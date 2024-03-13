Air passenger traffic rose by 17% in January, as IATA calls for policies to boost sector

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has called on governments across the world to enact policies that can help the aviation sector to reduce costs, and improve efficiency.

This is even as the association disclosed that 2024 has gotten off to a strong start as global flight passenger demand, measured in revenue passenger kilometres, was up by 16.6 per cent in January 2024.

The IATA, in a report released recently stated that the figure indicated a robust start to the year.

According to the report, a 20.8 per cent surge in international demand was noted, along with a 20.9 per cent increase in capacity. The load factor reached 79.7 per cent.

Domestic demand showed a 10.4 per cent rise, with capacity increasing by 4.6 per cent, and the load factor saw a 4.2 percentage point increase to 80.2 per cent.

The Director General of IATA, Willie Walsh, said, “2024 is off to a strong start despite economic and geopolitical uncertainties. As governments look to build prosperity in their economies in the busiest election year ever, they must see aviation as a catalyst for growth.

“Increased taxes and onerous regulation are a counterweight to prosperity. We will be looking to governments for policies that help aviation to reduce costs, improve efficiency, and make progress towards net zero CO2 emissions by 2050.”

According to the report, African airlines observed an 18.5 per cent increase in traffic in January 2024 compared to the previous year.

“January capacity rose by 19.2 per cent, resulting in a slight decline of 0.4 percentage points in the load factor to 73.3 per cent, the lowest among all regions,” it added.

IATA said the growth in domestic demand remained driven by China, where there was robust demand for Lunar New Year travel, likely boosting traffic in February as well.

Chinese carriers responded by increasing capacity, particularly through the deployment of wide-body jets, the report added.

By: Babajide Okeowo

