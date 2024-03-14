NGX: Investors gain N273bn as equities market continues bullish streak

Investors in the Nigerian equities market enjoyed the third consecutive day of profit as they raked in a profit of N273bn at the end of trading on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

This is even as the NGX-All-Share Index ASI increased to 104,007.31 from 103,524.44 recorded at the close of the previous trading day on the bourse.

Similarly, the market capitalization increased by N273.01 billion to N58.807 trillion from N58.534 trillion recorded at the close of the previous trading day.

The market breadth was positive as 31 stocks advanced, 23 stocks declined, while 63 stocks remained unchanged in 11,344 deals.

EcoBank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) and Julius Berger Nigeria Plc led other gainers with 10% growth each to close at N22.00 and N67.10 from their previous closing prices of N20.00 and N61.00 respectively

READ ALSO:NGX: Investors gain N836bn as UBA, MTNN, JBERGER, ACCESSCORP, others soar

NEM Insurance, RT Briscoe, and Deap Capital Plc are amongst other gainers that also grew their share prices by 9.92%, 8.89%, and 8.70% respectively.

Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc led other price decliners as it shed 10% off its share price to close at N22.95, from its previous closing price of N25.50.

Sunu Assurances Nigeria, May & Baker Nigeria, and Lasaco Assurance Plc are amongst other losers that also shed their share prices by 9.62%, 5.90%, and 5.66% respectively.

On the volume index, Transcorp Plc traded 38.950 million units of its shares in 558 deals, valued at N642.226 million followed by Unity Bank Plc which traded 37.202 million units of its shares in 243 deals, valued at N69.827 million and Guaranty Trust Bank Holding (GTCO) Plc which traded 26.435 million units of its shares in 415 deals, valued at N1.172 billion.

On the value index, NESTLE recorded the highest value for the day trading stock worth N1.504bn in 121 deals followed by GTCO which traded equities worth N1.172bn in 415 deals and TRANSPOWER which traded stocks worth N1.113bn in 791 deals.

By Babajide Okeowo

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now