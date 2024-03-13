Boost for regional trade as Nigeria secures $1.3bn for Kano-Niger Railway Project

The Nigerian government has secured a significant financial boost for a key infrastructure project.

Minister of Transportation, Senator Said Alkali,, on Tuesday, announced that a consortium of financial institutions has agreed to provide $1.3 billion for the ongoing construction of the Kano-Katsina-Jibiya-Maradi Railway Project.

This was according to a statement signed by the minister’s Special Assistant, Public Affairs, Jamilu Ja’afaru, on Tuesday, in Abuja.

This 387-kilometer railway line will connect Kano, a major commercial hub in northern Nigeria, with Maradi, a key city in the Republic of Niger. The project is expected to significantly enhance trade and economic activity between the two countries.

Unlocking Economic Potential:

He said, “The securing of $1.3 billion for the Kano-Maradi railway project is a significant accomplishment,” Minister Alkali stated. “This vital infrastructure will not only improve transportation within Nigeria but also serve as a critical artery for regional trade with Niger.”

“The Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation, Fidet Okhiria, and a senior director with the African Development Bank, Muhammad Abdulrazak, have both endorsed the project as a catalyst for positive change, fostering economic growth and regional cooperation”, the statement partly read.

Benefits Beyond Borders:

Proponents of the project highlight its potential to:

Reduce transportation costs for goods and people moving between Nigeria and Niger.

Create new job opportunities in construction, logistics, and related sectors.

Boost cross-border trade and investment.

Facilitate regional integration and cooperation.

Milestone Achieved, Work Continues:

The $1.3 billion secured represents a major step forward in completing the railway project. However, the total project cost remains undisclosed. The Ministry of Transportation is expected to provide details on the timeline for completion and any further funding requirements.

