Without FG’s intervention in railway, Nigerians would be trekking from Lagos to Ibadan – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Tuesday praised his government’s efforts at developing the country’s rail transport system.

Buhari, who addressed a delegation from Kaduna State led by the Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, and Kaduna State Deputy Governor, Hadiza Sabuwa Balaraba, who visited him at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said Nigerians would have been trekking from Lagos to Ibadan without his government intervention in the rail sector.

He said the priority attention the government accorded to critical projects had ameliorated the hardship faced by Nigerians in some parts of the country.

Buhari said: “My objective was very clear, despite the dwindling resources, I wanted to deal with infrastructure across the country.

“We should look at advancement in terms of Infrastructure. No country can advance without infrastructure. There used to be railways, especially people from Southern Kaduna who will remember this.

“Which country can really advance without road, rail and power? That’s why I wanted to sort out infrastructure, knowing that Nigerians are competitive by nature, and they will face their businesses when there’s a road, rail and power.

“The people from South-West can tell better because between Lagos and Ibadan by now, if we hadn’t done what we did, people would have been trekking because the road was not there, the rail was not there and there was so much insecurity.

“But we thank the international community. We thank China and Chinese investors who came along to support the Lagos-Ibadan transport projects.”

