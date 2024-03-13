JUST IN: Nigeria reopens borders with Niger, lifts sanctions following ECOWAS decision

In a move aligned with the recent ECOWAS summit decision, Nigeria has reopened its land and air borders with the Republic of Niger and lifted other previously imposed sanctions.

President Bola Tinubu issued the directive based on the February 24th, 2024, decisions of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government meeting held in Abuja. The regional bloc agreed to lift economic sanctions against Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso, and Guinea.

This was contained in a press release issued on Wednesday by Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity.

Sanctions Lifted:

Nigeria’s lifted sanctions against Niger include:

The reopening of land and air borders, including the lifting of the ECOWAS no-fly zone on commercial flights.

Resumption of all commercial and financial transactions, including previously frozen utilities and electricity services.

The unfreezing of assets belonging to the Republic of Niger, state enterprises, and parastatals.

Niger’s reinstatement for financial assistance and transactions with institutions like EBID and BOAD.

The lifting of travel bans on government officials and their families.

Guinea Sanctions Also Lifted:

The press release additionally confirmed the lifting of financial and economic sanctions against the Republic of Guinea.

“Suspension of Niger from all financial assistance and transactions with all financial institutions, particularly EBID and BOAD.

“President Tinubu has also approved the lifting of financial and economic sanctions against the Republic of Guinea,” part of the statement reads.

A Step Towards Regional Stability:

This move signifies a shift in Nigeria’s stance and aligns the country with the broader ECOWAS decision. The lifting of sanctions aims to promote regional stability and economic cooperation.

