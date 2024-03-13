Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wesnesday, March 13, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. 2024 Budget: Another N500m largesse for ‘senior Senators’ scandal rocks Senate

The Senate, was on Tuesday, plunged into a rowdy session, as the Point of Order raised by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriations, Senator Olamilekan Adeola, was hijacked by an escalation by Senator Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe representing Cross River North.Read more

2. Senate suspends Senator Ningi for three months over budget padding allegations

In a move likely to raise eyebrows across the political landscape, the Nigerian Senate, on Tuesday, suspended Senator Abdul Ningi (PDP – Bauchi Central) for a period of three months.Read more

3. Ogun Senator fumes against closed hearing in alleged budget padding scandal

A senator from Ogun State, Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriations, Sen Olamileken Adeola (Ogun West), on Tuesday, ignited controversy by calling for an open session to address allegations of “budget padding” in the 2024 national budget.Read more

4. Sen Ningi resigns as Northern Senators forum chairman

Embattled Sen Abdul Ahmad Ningi representing Bauchi Central Senatorial District of Bauchi State has resigned his position as Chairman Northern Senators Forum.Read more

5. Sheikh Gumi renews call for dialogue with bandits, offers self as negotiator

Controversial Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has renewed his clarion call for the federal government to go into negotiations with Fulani bandits in a bid to secure the release of abducted Nigerians.Read more

6. Akpabio meets Tinubu after Ningi’s suspension

The President of the Nigerian Senate, Godswill Akpabio, on Tuesday, met with President Bola Tinubu at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa after the suspension of Senator Abdul Ningi, in the company of the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin.Read more

7. No one wants to invest in Nigeria’s oil sector due to oil theft, NNPCL laments, seeks EFCC’s help to tackle menace

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has lamented that no one is ready to invest in the oil sector due to the menace of oil theft while seeking the help of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in tackling the menace.Read more

8. Bitcoin hits new highs

Despite bitcoin achieving another all-time peak on Monday, publicly traded mining stocks on Nasdaq started the day with declines.Read more

9. Tragedy strikes Borno IDP camp as fire claims two kids

A devastating fire ripped through the Muna Alamdari Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Maiduguri, Borno State, on Tuesday, killing two young children and destroying over 1,113 shelters within the camp.Read more

10. UCL: Arsenal knock Porto out on penalties, Barca through

Arsenal have advanced to the quarterfinals of the Champions League after they defeated Porto on penalties on Tuesday night.Read more

