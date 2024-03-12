Business
Bitcoin hits new highs
Despite bitcoin achieving another all-time peak on Monday, publicly traded mining stocks on Nasdaq started the day with declines.
Shares linked to companies such as Marathon, Cleanspark, Riot, and others have dropped in value against the U.S. dollar, contrasting with bitcoin’s surge to fresh price milestones.
On Monday, Mar. 11, 2024, BTC reached $72,486, but most bitcoin mining companies’ shares have fallen following a brief recovery last week.
While every publicly listed mining firm ended Friday with gains last week, Monday presented a different picture.
READ ALSO:Bitcoin now competing against gold, billionaire investor says, as BTC rises by 47%
Before 12 p.m. Eastern Time on Mar. 11, Marathon Digital Holdings (Nasdaq: MARA) saw a decline of 5.23%, Cleanspark (Nasdaq: CLSK) fell 7.88%, Terawulf (Nasdaq: WULF) dropped by 7.21%, Bitdeer (Nasdaq: BTDR) decreased by 8.83%, Bitfarms Limited (Nasdaq: BITF) reported a loss of 9.81% before midday, and Riot Platforms (Nasdaq: RIOT) encountered a decline of 2.63%.
All U.S. publicly-listed miners recorded losses on the Nasdaq, with brokerage firm Bernstein suggesting mining stocks as the optimal equity representative in this bullish cycle, highlighting “every window of miner weakness as a buying opportunity.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...