Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, March 12, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Nigerian govt orders NERC to revoke lincences of non-performing DisCos

The Federal Government, on Monday, ordered the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to withdraw lincences of non-performing electricity distribution companies (DisCos).Read more

2. Senate launches probe into CBN’s anchor borrowers’ programme, ways and means loans under Buhari, Emefiele

Nigeria’s Senate, on Monday, inaugurated an ad-hoc committee to investigate the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP) and the use of Ways and Means financing by the federal government.Read more

3. Nigerian universities brace for warning strike as unions protest unpaid salaries

Two major university staff unions in Nigeria, the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU), have declared a seven-day warning strike beginning March 18th, 2024.Read more

4. Oyo follows Lagos’ lead, bans use of styrofoam for food packaging

Taking a step towards curbing environmental pollution and ensuring food safety, the Oyo State Government has implemented a ban on the use of styrofoam for food packaging. This decision comes shortly after a similar ban enacted in Lagos State.Read more

5. 2024 Budget: Ningi insists N3.7trn not linked to any project

Senator Abdul Ningi (PDP, Bauchi Central) has insisted on his claim that over N3.7 trillion was not linked to any project in the 2024 budget.Read more

6. Nigerians knock Akpabio over comments on Peter Obi at Wigwe’s burial (Video)

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has, once again, gotten himself into trouble over his unguarded remarks during the funeral ceremony of the late CEO of Access Bank, Herbert Wigwe, his wife and son held on Saturday in Rivers State.Read more

7. NBS reveals top five export destinations for Nigerian products in Q4’23

Netherland, India, Spain, Canada and France have emerged as the top five export destinations for Nigerian products in the fourth quarter of 2024, recently released data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has shown.Read more

8. CBN lacks liquidity to save naira, offset debts, may resort to foreign loans —Economic Intelligence Unit

Leading global business intelligence and market insight provider, Economist Intelligence Unit, has said that the Central Bank of Nigeria does not have the liquidity to support the naira as of now.Read more

9. Whitney: Lagos alleges Chrisland School violated child protection policy

The Lagos State Government, on Monday, told an Ikeja High Court that Chrisland School Ikeja failed to comply with the state’s safeguarding and child protection policy.Read more

10. Palmer stars as Chelsea beat Newcastle in five-goal thriller

Cole Palmer provided an assist and also scored to help Chelsea secure a 3-2 victory over Newcastle United in a Premier League clash on Monday night.Read more

