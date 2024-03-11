Nigerians knock Akpabio over comments on Peter Obi at Wigwe’s burial (Video)

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has, once again, gotten himself into trouble over his unguarded remarks during the funeral ceremony of the late CEO of Access Bank, Herbert Wigwe, his wife and son held on Saturday in Rivers State.

The former Akwa Ibom State governor got into the bad books of many when he tried to make a joke on the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, who was also present at the funeral service.

While trying to make his speech, Akpabio had insinuated that the ovation he would get from members of the Redeemed Christian Church where Wigwe was a member, would not be as loud as what Obi would get since he (Akpabio) was not a presidential candidate.

But if Akpabio had meant the comment to pass as a joke, many saw it as callous and uncalled for at such a somber moment.

Prominent among those who found Akpabio’s remark tasteless was investment banker and economist, Atedo Peterside, who took a swipe at Akpabio over the comments.

Expressing his displeasure in a post on his official X account on Monday, Peterside said Akpabio’s action and words were not only self-centred but insensitive.

“For the record, I was among those who found the Senate President’s comments at the Wigwe Family Funeral in PH to be in poor taste,” Peterside wrote.

“He began by lamenting that @PeterObi received greater applause than he (Akpabio) got & later told us to join him in consoling the widow who was lying in one of the 3 caskets in front of him.

READ ALSO:Peterside blasts Akpabio for ‘totally insensitive’ remarks at funeral service for Herbert Wigwe

“Jokes? Political jibes at a solemn Combined Funeral? Methinks that was self-centred & totally insensitive,” Peterside said.

Apart from Peterside, other Nigerians took to social media to condemn the Senate President over his lack of tact and unbridled tongue.

An angry X user, Adeoluwa, with handle @adeh_21, who did not find Akpabio’s comments proper, had this to say:

“No shame and respect for the memory of the departed, Akpabio was merely at the ceremony for political reasons.”

Another angry Nigerian, Anzeh with the handle @anzenangah had this to say:

“Is this man alright? Does he know where he was or the occasion he was attending? I don’t blame him, I blame those who gave him microphone.”

“How do you carry baggage of corruption and dishonesty and expect to be applauded?

Obi is big. He is not a Saint, but he is our Saint Obi.”

“Never you compare yourself with him except you have chosen to walk in his footsteps….story greed no go gree.” Sabi Ine with the handle @True Obidient chipped in.

“Inside burial ceremony. You still dey look for relevance. This show how dark and envious this man is to Peter Obi,” Apostle Joshua with the handle @EvangRobin wrote.

